German Ambassador announces return of German companies to Sudan

Germany’s Ambassador in Khartoum, Ulrich Klöckner, announced on Sunday that German companies are set to return to Sudan, especially those working in the electricity supply sector, Anadolu has reported.

According to a statement issued by the media office of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, Klöckner made the announcement during a meeting with Council member Aisha Musa. The German diplomat did not provide any further details on the arrangements for German companies to operate in Sudan, their exact number or the range of sectors in which they will operate.

The move follows a visit in September by German Foreign Minister Haiko Maas who went to Khartoum with a delegation of 30 officials to discuss boosting bilateral cooperation.

Sudan suffers from a shortage of electricity, especially during the summer season when daily power cuts generally last 8 hours or longer.

