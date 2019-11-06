Algeria to discuss fuel draft bill amid protests

The Algerian Parliament yesterday began discussing the draft amendments to the hydrocarbons law amid student protests rejecting the proposal, Anadolu Agency reported.

Energy Minister Mohammed Arkab explained to members of parliament that the proposed amendments will organise the most important sector in the country. They include tax incentives for foreign companies during the research and exploration phase, which would attract investments.

According to the Algerian minister, the new hydrocarbons law maintains the state’s sovereignty over the energy sector by upholding the 51/49 rule on partnership with foreigners and gives priority in jobs to the local labour force.

Meanwhile, a number of deputies gathered in the parliament lobby rejecting the project and demanded it be frozen.

Algerian police has strengthened its presence in front of the parliament building and the roads leading to it.

Algerian university students have been holding weekly protests against the new law.

