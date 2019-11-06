Hamas: It is impossible to talk directly with Israel

Senior Hamas leader Mousa Abu-Marzouq yesterday denied reports that the movement had been in direct contact with Israel to reach a prisoner swap, Al-Hayat newspaper reported.

“It is impossible to carry out direct talks with Israel,” Abu-Marzouq, who lives in Cairo, said.

He also said that there are no direct or indirect negotiations with Israel regarding the issue of the prisoners or regarding any other issue.

“If there is any talks in this regard, they would be through the Egyptians,” he said.

Israeli soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaaul went missing during the Israeli attack on Gaza in 2014. In April 2016, Al-Qassam Brigades said it was holding four Israeli soldiers in custody.

