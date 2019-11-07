Gaza’s centre of production

The Gaza Industrial Zone is the first of its kind in Palestine [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] The Gaza Industrial Zone is the first of its kind in Palestine [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] The Gaza Industrial Zone is the first of its kind in Palestine [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] The Gaza Industrial Zone is the first of its kind in Palestine [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] The Gaza Industrial Zone is the first of its kind in Palestine [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] The Gaza Industrial Zone is the first of its kind in Palestine [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] The Gaza Industrial Zone is the first of its kind in Palestine [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] The Gaza Industrial Zone is the first of its kind in Palestine [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] The Gaza Industrial Zone is the first of its kind in Palestine [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] The Gaza Industrial Zone is the first of its kind in Palestine [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] The Gaza Industrial Zone is the first of its kind in Palestine [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

The Gaza Industrial Zone is the first of its kind in Palestine. It was established in 1997, with the support of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and under the supervision of the Palestinian Industrial Estate and Free Zone Authority (PIEFZA).

Bajes Aldalou, direct of the investors’ services department, has noted that the Gaza Industrial Zone is one of five such areas in Palestine and is the largest measuring 586,000 square metres. Located on the eastern borders of Gaza City, it comprises several factories and companies that have provided hundreds of job opportunities despite not operated to their full potential due to the siege and deteriorated economic situation in Gaza.

Consisting of factories, service building, offices, roads and green spaces, the industrial zone has a power supply which allows it to operate around the clock and water wells to ensure work is not suspended or delayed. It also has telephone services, security, banking, industrial and cleaning services. Solar panels will be installed to help increase production, Aldalou explained.

The biggest challenge facing the area is the limitation in the entry of raw materials as a result of Israel’s ongoing siege.

