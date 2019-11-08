Iraq challenges are increasing, warns PM

Thousands of projects have been disrupted due to poor planning as the protests continue, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Adil Abdul Mahdi, announced yesterday.

“Some 5,000 national projects have not been completed as a result of poor planning,” Abdul Mahid said in a speech held in the capital city of Baghdad.

He added that there was a “vision in place to finance the planned national investment projects.”

“90 per cent of the state budget depends on oil resources,” the PM pointed out, noting that his government was working “to allocate a budget to re-pay Iraq’s internal and external debt.”

Read: Iraq protesters close Diwaniyah oil refinery

“Our economic challenges are increasing,” Abdul Mahdi warned, adding that the government was for planning to complete several national projects, in an attempt to increase the state revenues.

Since 25 October, demonstrations in Iraq have rocked the capital city of Baghdad and other Iraqi provinces against government corruption, unemployment, and lack of essential services. According to rights groups, more than 250 protesters have been killed since the eruption.

Anger has been sparking in Iraq in recent years due to rising unemployment and rampant corruption. Many in the country have limited access to essential services such as electricity and clean water.

According to World Bank figures, Iraq’s youth unemployment is around 25%. It is also ranked the 12th most-corrupt country in the world by several transparency organisations.