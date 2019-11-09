Rockets hit near Iraq base hosting US forces

A barrage of 17 rockets landed near a military base housing US forces in northern Iraq, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

General Noman al-Zawbae, commander of Nineveh Operations Command, described Friday’s incident near Qayyara military base as “accidental”.

No casualties or damages were reported.

It remains unclear who was behind the fire.

Al-Zawbae, however said security forces fired back at elements that fired the rockets, killing three Daesh members.

Qayyara base is housing US forces as part of the US-led coalition fighting the Daesh group.

In 2017, Iraqi authorities announced Daesh presence has been largely eradicated and regained the territories once held by the terror group.

However, Daesh still have a presence in the rural areas of Anbar, Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin and Mosul and perform acts of terrorism against civilians.