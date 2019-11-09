Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Russia deploys helicopter patrols along Syria, Turkey border

November 9, 2019 at 2:22 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Syria, Turkey
Members of Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) continue operations against Kurdish militia, in Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in Ras Al Ayn, Syria on October 17, 2019 [TURKISH ARMED FORCES / HANDOUT - Anadolu Agency]
Members of Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in Syria on 17 October 2019 [Turkish Armed Force/Anadolu Agency]
 November 9, 2019 at 2:22 pm

On Friday Russian forces deployed helicopters to patrol the Syrian-Turkish borders along the area where Turkey carried out the operation to evacuate People’s Protection Units (YPG) terrorists, Russian news agency, Interfax, reported.

According to Interfax, the Russian helicopter patrols aim to protect Russian military police working on the ground.

Interfax cited Russian military pilot, Dmitry Ivanov, as stating that Moscow would deploy its helicopters along several patrol routes at an altitude of 50-60 meters.

“Such missions will be carried out every day along all patrol routes,” Ivanov explained.

Reuters also announced that Turkish and Russian forces are holding joint patrols in north-eastern Syria to monitor an agreement struck by Moscow and Ankara, after the Turkish operation.

Turkey carried out its operation to expel the YPG terrorists from the area, and set up safe zone so that hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees could go back to their country to resettle.

Categories
Europe & RussiaMiddle EastNewsSyriaTurkey
Show Comments
The Palestine Question in Europe - MEMO and EuroPal Forum Conference
Show Comments