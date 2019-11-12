Hezbollah: Regional environment ready to confront Israel

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said yesterday that region is ready to confront the “Israeli enemy”.

Nasrallah hailed remarks by Houthi leader, Abdul Malik Al-Houthi in which he threatened to use utmost power to respond to threats posed by Israel.

“Although Yemen has been under the Saudi-led aggression for five years, Al-Houthi threatened to respond to any attack by the Israeli enemy,” Nasrallah said during the party’s Martyr’s Day commemoration.

“Yemeni forces have built up a great military power and this further strengthens the axis of resistance in the entire region. Even though Yemen has been devastated by the Saudi-led aggression for more than five years, the Yemeni nation has proved that it will not give in to pressures,” he added.

READ: How Lebanon’s Hariri defied Hezbollah

The Lebanese strongman added that the resistance is “at the height of its strength, presence and importance” pointing out that “the martyrs have turned Lebanon into a country seen by the Israeli enemy’s senior leaders as an existential threat to them”.

Remarking on the recent developments in the region, Nasrallah said that the likelihood of war between the United States and Iran has decreased by 99 per cent, adding that Tehran has overcome the difficulties posed by the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement.