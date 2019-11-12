Minister: Oman encourages Gulf dialogue with Iran

Oman Oil Minister Mohammed Bin Hamad Al-Rumhy said on Sunday that his country has been campaigning for dialogue between Gulf countries and Iran, adding that Muscat has always maintained neutrality amid regional tensions.

“Oman has always maintained that, yes, we are always neutral as neutrality suits us and suits the way we manage the differences,” Al-Rumhy said during an oil conference in the United Arab Emirates.

On Sunday, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Anwar Gargash called on Iran to sit down at the negotiating table with world powers and Gulf states to reach a new agreement that would ease rising tensions in the region.

Gargash warned “Further escalation at this point serves no one and we strongly believe that there is room for collective diplomacy to succeed.”

Tension has been rising over the past few months following a series of attacks on oil ships and installation in the region which Saudi Arabia accuses Iran of planning. Tehran denies the accusations.

