Tunisia denies repatriation of foreign fighters 

Tunisia yesterday denied reports about the return of fighters belonging to militant organisations from other countries.

This came in a statement issued by the Tunisian Ministry of Interior and published on its website.

The ministry said that news has recently circulated on social networks and some Tunisian and foreign news websites about the return of fighters who belong to terrorist organisations or who have participated in acts of a terrorist nature in the region. Such reports, the ministry added, are not true and would raise public concerns.

Anyone found guilty of involvement with terrorist organisations outside the Tunisian borders and participation in terrorist acts will be referred to the relevant judicial bodies so that appropriate procedures can be taken in line with the laws in place in such cases, the ministry asserted.

