Palestinian ends 112-day hunger striker after Israel agrees terms of release

Palestinian hunger striker in Israeli jails Ismail Ali yesterday suspended his open hunger strike after reaching a deal with the prison services to end his administrative detention.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Club (PPC), the family of the prisoner announced that Ismail had suspended his hunger strike after 112 consecutive days after reaching a deal with the Israeli Prison Services to end his administrative detention within six months.

Thirty-year-old Ismail from occupied Abu Dis in East Jerusalem has been held under administrative detention since the start of 2019.

He had been arrested several times and spent a total of seven years in Israeli jails.

There are over 5,500 Palestinian prisoners inside the Israeli jails, according to rights groups, including 43 women, 230 children, 500 under administrative detention and 1,000 patients, including 700 who suffer from serious illnesses.

