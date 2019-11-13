Rouhani: ‘Agreement on principles’ in nuclear talks

Iranian President Hasan Rouhani yesterday defended his country’s policy in dealing with the nuclear accord and the reduction of Iran’s commitments to the pact.

Negotiations are underway to reach solutions, he explained, hinting to indirect talks with the US administration, revealing concerned parties have reached an “agreement on principles”.

Describing US President Donald Trump, Rouhani said: “he is known for his unpredictable temper, taking decisions today so he can change them the next day.”

READ: Iran further distances itself from 2015 deal by fuelling centrifuges

“Maybe if there was another president in Trump’s place, the deal would have been sealed in September,” he added in reference to his trip to attend the UN General Assembly meeting in New York. “Today, the mediating countries are negotiating and we are also talking with these countries and exchanging proposals.”

“We have almost reached an agreement on principles. However, the problem is in the way of implementing the accord,” he said, stressing: “We will not abandon the option of negotiation, but we do not bet on it.”