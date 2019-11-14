Hamas MP: Occupation will regret attacking Gaza

Palestinian MP from Hamas’ Change and Reform bloc Fathi Al-Qaraawi yesterday condemned the Israeli aggression on Gaza and stressed that the Israeli occupation will regret its attacks.

Al-Qaraawi said that the Israeli politicians are exporting their internal crises onto the Palestinian field and trying to solve their problems at the expense of Palestinian blood.

He stressed that these attempts will fail and the resistance, which is backed by all the Palestinian people, “will never lose”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s appointment of his political opponent Naftali Bennett as defence minister on the day of the Israeli attack on Gaza proved Netanyahu’s “dirty” plans to use Gaza as a means to cover up allegations of corruption being hurled at him and his failure to form a government.

He called for Palestinians in Gaza to be resilient as they always win the battles with the Israeli occupation, stressing they are the pride of the Arab and Muslim nations.

