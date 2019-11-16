Postponement of March of Return protests on Friday, amid ongoing Israeli aggression

The Higher National Commission of the Great March of Return and Breaking of the Gaza Siege decided to postpone the Friday protests, amid the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Despite the fact that the resistance reached an Egypt-mediated truce with the Israeli occupation, Israeli aircrafts continued the raids on the Gaza Strip, targeting on Friday morning resistance forces’ positions in Rafah and Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza Strip.

The spokesman for the occupation army claimed on Thursday evening that he spotted the launch of two missiles from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, however, the Iron Dome defence system had intercepted them.

Talal Abu Zarifa, a leader of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, confirmed in a press statement “with the continuation of the Israeli escalation and aggression on the Gaza Strip, the effects of which are still continuing, the Higher National Commission decided to postpone the Friday protests until next week.”

He pointed out that “the erosion of the truce is caused by the occupation army’s ongoing targeting of participants in the peaceful and popular protests of the March of Return, and the occupation’s attempt to procrastinate the implementation of measures to ease the siege on the Gaza Strip.”

“When the truce was put forward, its obligations related to the targeting of demonstrators near the fleeting wire east of the Gaza Strip, the break of the siege and the occupation’s cessation of the policy of assassinations,” added Abu Zarifa.

The Higher National Commission of the Great March of Return and Breaking of the Gaza Siege named the new Friday of the March of Return protests and the break of the siege with the slogan “Friday for the renewal of the mandate of UNRWA.”