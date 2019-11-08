Palestinians rally for weekly demonstrations in Gaza

Palestinians gather at the separation fence for the Great March of Return on 8 November 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Palestinians gather at the separation fence for the Great March of Return on 8 November 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Palestinians gather at the separation fence for the Great March of Return on 8 November 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Palestinians gather at the separation fence for the Great March of Return on 8 November 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Palestinians gather at the separation fence for the Great March of Return on 8 November 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Palestinians gather at the separation fence for the Great March of Return on 8 November 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Palestinians gather at the separation fence for the Great March of Return on 8 November 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Palestinians gather at the separation fence for the Great March of Return on 8 November 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Palestinians gather at the separation fence for the Great March of Return on 8 November 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Palestinians gather at the separation fence for the Great March of Return on 8 November 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Palestinians gather at the separation fence for the Great March of Return on 8 November 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

Hundreds of Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Friday flocked to the security fence to participate in weekly anti-occupation protests known as the Great March of Return, Anadolu Agency reports.

Protesters from across the Gaza Strip headed to the eastern areas of the coastal enclave carrying Palestinian flags high.

The Higher National Commission of the Great March of Return and Breaking of the Siege of Gaza, formed by Palestinian factions, named this Friday’s rallies “We are persistent.”

Almost 270 protesters have been martyred — and thousands more wounded — by Israeli forces at the security fence areas with Gaza since the rallies began in March 2018.

Demonstrators demand an end to Israel’s 12-year-old blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has shattered the coastal enclave’s economy, deprived its 2 million inhabitants of free movement in and out of Gaza, and blocked supplies of many basic amenities.

