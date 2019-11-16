Tunisian president hails the resilience of the Gaza Strip

The Tunisian president, Kais Saied, hailed the resilience and steadfastness of the Gaza Strip in a Facebook post on Thursday.

While he was the first and only Arab president to post about Gaza, which was under Israeli attack, he wrote “Gaza insists on remaining the land of dignity.”

The president also called on the International Security Council to shoulder its responsibilities to stop the Israeli attacks on the people of Palestine.

On Tuesday morning, Israel started an offensive in Gaza that lasted until Thursday morning, resulting in the killing of 34 civilians and wounding of 111.