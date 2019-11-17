Portuguese / Spanish / English

Demonstration in Nablus

A photo-journalist Muaz Amrana was being shot on November 15 with rubber bullet from his eye by Israeli forces while covering protest against separation wall and Jewish settlements, and clashes between Palestinians and Israeli troops in the West Bank.
Palestinians, wearing left eye patch gather to stage a demonstration to protest against Israeli oppressions and violations towards journalists, in Nablus, West Bank on 17 November, 2019 [Nedal Eshtayah/Anadolu Agency]
