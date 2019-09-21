Portuguese / Spanish / English

2 journalists wounded by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank and Gaza Strip

September 21, 2019 at 11:33 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinian journalist and Palestinian protesters gather during clashes with Israeli troops following a protest against the United States decision to stop funding and backing the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) at the Erez crossing with Israel in the northern Gaza Strip on 4 September, 2018 [Dawoud Abo Alkas/Apaimages]
Israeli forces attack Palestinian journalists and protesters in the Gaza Strip on 4 September 2018 [Dawoud Abo Alkas/Apaimages]
Palestinian journalist Ahmed Shawer, a correspondent of Palestine TV, and Palestinian photojournalist Abdul-Rahman Al-Kahlout, were wounded by Israeli occupation forces as they opened fire at peaceful protests in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Anadolu News Agency reported that Shawer was shot and wounded while reporting violent Israeli dispersal of peaceful weekly protests in the village of Kafr Qaddoum, in the west of the West Bank city of Nablus.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society paramedics treated him in the field and described his condition as stable.

Meanwhile, Safa News Agency reported that Al-Kahlout was shot in the right leg while covering the peaceful weekly protests, east of the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Centre for Human Rights stated in a report, a copy of which was sent to MEMO, that 109 Palestinians were wounded during the peaceful protests in Gaza on Friday, including 39 children, one woman, two paramedics and a journalist.

Palestinians are protesting against the ever-increasing Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, and against the Israeli siege in the Gaza Strip.

