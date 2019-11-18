Algeria army: We will protect people’s freedoms during election

The Algerian army has urged voters to stand united with it during the upcoming elections for the benefit of the country.

The army said in a statement published by the Ministry of Defence that the Supreme Command of the People’s National Army has given the necessary instructions and directives to all concerned forces and security services to provide the appropriate conditions to enable the Algerian people to actively and effectively participate in the election campaign and in the upcoming presidential elections in full freedom and transparency.

“The instructions provided to the army’s units aimed at enabling citizens and candidates to move and express their choice in an atmosphere of peace and security across the country on the eve of the start of the election campaign,” it added.

The army called on the Algerian people to stand united with the army forces and various security services and make this date a success in the life and future of the country.

The five presidential candidates yesterday launched their campaigns ahead of the 12 December election.

The upcoming presidential elections in Algeria are the culmination of nearly nine months of a popular movement that began on 22 February, which ousted former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in early April.

READ: Algerian demonstrators are calling for a second revolution