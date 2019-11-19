Israel says intercepts rockets fired from Syria

Israel’s military said its missile defence system shot down four rockets fired from Syria toward Israel early on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

Minutes earlier, sirens warning of incoming rocket fire sounded in the area of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

“Four launches were identified from Syria towards Israeli territory which were intercepted by the Israeli air defence systems,” the army said. “No hits on Israeli communities were identified.”

Israel captured the Golan from Syria in a 1967 war and later annexed and settled it – moves not accepted by most world powers.