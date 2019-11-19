Jordan’s King praises Canada’s help with refugees

King Abdullah II of Jordan said he appreciated the “tremendous support” Jordan has received from Canada on coordinating on refugee issues during talks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday in Ottawa, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Around 660,000 Syrians have sought safety in Jordan and have put a tremendous strain on the country of 10 million.

Canada announced a multi-billion dollar program in 2015 to help Jordan and bring in refugees.

In 2018, Canada took in 28,100 of 92,400 Syrians, the most of the 25 countries where the refugees settled. To date, Canada has welcomed about 60,000 Syrian refugees.

The king said he also appreciated Canada’s “outstanding military and intelligence co-operation.”

Jordan borders on both Syria and Iraq, and Trudeau praised the king’s leadership in tumultuous times.

“I really have to say that His Majesty has been extraordinary in being a strong leader at a time of so much uncertainty,” Trudeau said.

Officials from the prime minister’s office said the two talked about how to promote diversity and counter violent extremism as well as how Canada can further help Jordan deal with the Syrian civil war crisis.

It was the king’s fifth visit to Canada in 20 years.

The king will next travel to New York City, where he will receive an award from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy for his efforts to bring peace to the area.