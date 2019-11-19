Sudan Sovereign Council postpones demarcation of states’ borders 

Sudan Sovereign Council decided yesterday to postpone the demarcation of the Sudanese states’ borders, especially in disputed areas.

Council member and spokesman Mohammed Al-Faki told reporters that the council was briefed during its meeting at the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum on the progress achieved by the National Boundary Demarcation Commission, the obstacles it faces and ways to overcome them.

Al-Faki pointed out that the council has decided to postpone the demarcation of the state’s borders “in line with the ongoing dialogue with South Sudan on peace, and the consequent distribution of wealth in some states”.

South Sudan will on Thursday will host negotiations between the Sudanese government, the Revolutionary Front and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N).

