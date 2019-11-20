Russia surprised by Turkish FM statements on Syria 

The Russian Defence Ministry said yesterday that it was surprised by remarks made by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu which claim that Ankara would resume military operations in northern Syria if the area was not cleared of “terrorists”.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said: “The head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry’s call for military action can only escalate the situation in northern Syria rather than sort things out in the way set out in a joint memorandum signed by the presidents of Russia and Turkey.”

Anadolu quoted Cavusoglu saying that Ankara would launch a new military operation in northern Syria if the area was not cleared of Kurdish YPG militia, which Ankara views as “terrorists”.

Moreover, the Turkish minister accused the United States and Russia of not doing what is necessary under the agreements that halted the Turkish military operation in northern Syria.

However, the Russian Defence Ministry spokesman argued that his country has fulfilled all its obligations under the agreements, saying: “Thanks to a range of measures implemented by the Russian Federation, it was possible to significantly stabilise the situation.”

Turkey: 365,000 refugees returned to safe zone in Syria