Russia, Qatar consider $10bn joint projects 

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said yesterday that the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) are currently considering joint investments worth more than $10 billion.

Speaking at the fourth meeting of the Russia-Qatar Joint Committee for Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation in Moscow, Novak said Russia wants to increase cooperation with Qatar at the commercial and economic levels, noting that investment cooperation plays a major role in relations between the two countries.

The minister explained that energy is a traditional area of ​​cooperation between Moscow and Doha, adding that energy supplies and oil and gas equipment services are promising areas for cooperation.

