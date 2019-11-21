Sudan arrests Popular Congress Party leader

Sudanese authorities have arrested the secretary-general of the Popular Congress-Part, Ali Al-Haj, an official source reported yesterday.

The source told Anadolu Agency that Al-Haj was arrested by the Sudanese police forces “from his home,” pointing out that he was interrogated over former president Omar al-Bashir’s rise to power in a 1989 coup.

He was then transferred to the Kobar prison in the Sudanese capital city of Khartoum – where Bashir is also being held.