Pompeo: We stand by peaceful Lebanese demonstrators calling for reforms

On Friday the US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, announced “we proudly stand by the Lebanese people in their peaceful demonstrations calling for a reform and an end to corruption”.

Pompeo’s statements were posted on the Facebook account of the US Embassy in Beirut.

“The United States is ready to work with a new Lebanese government that meets the needs of the Lebanese by building a stable, prosperous, independent and secure country,” he added.

Since 17 October, Lebanon has witnessed a growing popular movement calling for the departure of the ruling political elite, and the formation of a non-partisan government, especially after the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri.

