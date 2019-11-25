Tibi: We will reject Netanyahu’s immunity request

Arab-Israeli Member of the Knesset Ahmed Tibi said yesterday that the Joint List will reject Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request to for immunity after he was indicted on corruption charges, Al-Wattan Voice reported.

Tibi said that Netanyahu is suffering from the “biggest dilemma” of his political career and “the biggest” in Israel’s history.

“Netanyahu is doing his best in order to remain prime minister and he is to request immunity from the Knesset,” he said.

He reiterated that the Joint List will reject the request as will others political parties.

Tibi said that the Joint List had been working to remove Netanyahu from political life because “he is the most racist and provocative against Arabs and Palestinians and he is deepening racism in Israel.”

Meanwhile, he said that the Joint List had only backed Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) alliance leader Benny Gantz just to remove Netanyahu, adding that there is a big difference between the Joint List and Gantz.

