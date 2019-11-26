Six killed in three separate Baghdad explosions

At least six people were killed and 15 wounded in Baghdad in three separate explosions on Tuesday, Iraqi security and medical sources said, reports Reuters.

Three people were killed and five wounded in the capital’s northern Shaab district when a motorcycle exploded, the sources said. A second motorcycle exploded in the southwestern Bayaa district, killing two and wounding six.

An improvised explosive device went off in the eastern Baladiyat district, killing one person and wounding four.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but Daesh militants are known to make similar attacks in Baghdad and other provinces.

Iraq declared victory over the militants in late 2017 after pushing them out of all territory they held in the country. They have since reverted to hit-and-run insurgency tactics aimed at destabilising the government.

The explosions did not appear to be related to mass anti-government protests that erupted last month.