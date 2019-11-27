Lebanon Hariri says does not want to be next PM

Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister, Saad Hariri announced on Tuesday that he does not want to lead the next government, Anadolu news agency.

“I am sticking by the rule ‘not me, rather someone else’ to form a government that addresses the aspirations of the young men and women,” Hariri said in a written statement.

“I have full hope and confidence, after announcing this clear and decisive decision, that the president of the republic … will immediately call the binding parliamentary consultations” to designate a new prime minister,” he said.

In his statement, Hariri said those familiar with all facts “continue to claim before the public that they are waiting for a decision from Saad Hariri; the hesitant, to hold me, falsely responsible for delaying the formation of the new government”.

On October 29, Hariri resigned to President, Michel Aoun after nearly two weeks of ongoing protests.