US worried Israel may attack Iran to save Netanyahu

US and Israeli military officials met on Sunday and discussed the Iranian threat to Israel, an Israeli military source told the Anadolu Agency.

The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, gave no further details but Israeli newspaper Haaretz published an article by Amos Harel revealing the essence of the discussions.

Harel said that Israel and the US discussed guarantees regarding Iran.

The meetings were held in the presence of Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley and the Israeli Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi.

According to Harel, Israel is afraid that the US will desert the Iran issue while America is worried Israel may carry out a unilateral attack against Tehran, forcing Washington into a war.

Harel warned that it is impossible to separate the internal Israeli chaos from the Iran issue; in particular with regards to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s indictment and his failure to form a government.

He also underscored the attempts of the new Defence Minister Naftali Bennett to use the short time he has been in office to “score political points”.