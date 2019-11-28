Iraq’s pro-Iran movement to take part in any war against Israel

Spokesman of Iraq’s Al Nujaba Movement, Nasr Al-Shammari, has said that the movement would take part in any war against Israel, Quds Net news agency reported yesterday.

In an interview, Al-Shammari said: “Based on our religious duty and principles, we believe that there is an inevitable confrontation with Israel.”

“Therefore,” he stressed, “we surely will take part in such a war against the Zionist entity alongside the other movements, on top of which is the Lebanese Hezbollah.”

Al-Shammari reiterated: “If there had been a war between Hezbollah and Syria at one front and Israel at another front, we would be at the front of the Mujahideen who fight Israel in order to regain the rights of the Arab and Islamic nations.”

“We are proud of this.”

