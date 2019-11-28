Turkish woman faces 12 years imprisonment for publicly assaulting veiled woman

Prosecutors in Istanbul demanded Tuesday to sentence Turkish woman to 12-year imprisonment for publicly assaulting a veiled girl in Istanbul two weeks ago, Anadolu news agency reported.

The Turkish prosecution said the assailant had assaulted her victim, not because of a dispute between them, but as an act of hatred towards a religious manifestation guaranteed by freedoms and rights”.

Read: Turkey: Ex-Erdogan ally to form new opposition party

On November 15, veiled girl, Faiza Yerli Coy, was attacked by Samahti Walju while walking in Istanbul’s Karakoy district. Walju has also tried to remove Coy’s veil by force and verbally abused her.

A video clip of the attack obtained from one of the surveillance cameras in the area was released by Anadolu news agency has caused angry reactions among Turkish circles and social media users.

Following the incident, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu promised on Twitter to arrest the assailant.

Hours later, the Turkish security authorities in Istanbul announced the arrest of the assailant and referred her to court on charges of “incitement to hatred.”