Bomb explosions injure 16 in Iraq’s Kirkuk

At least 16 civilians were injured in bomb explosions in the city of Kirkuk in northern Iraq on Saturday, according to a local police officer, Anadolu reports.

Three devices exploded in the city center, leaving 16 people injured, police captain Hamed al-Obeidi told Anadolu Agency.

He said an investigation has been launched into the blasts.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosions.

Iraq has been roiled by protests since early October against poor living conditions and corruption.

According to Iraq’s High Commission for Human Rights, at least 406 Iraqis have been killed and 15,000 have been injured since the protests began Oct. 1.