Grand Imam of Al-Azhar  accuses Egyptian regime of oppression

Egypt’s Grand Imam of Al- Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb said the country’s largest religious establishment is subjected to an unprecedented campaign of persecution and media blockade by the country’s state-run newspapers and media outlets.

Al-Tayeb explained during a pre-recorded interview broadcasted on Channel One, on Saturday that it is only with great difficulty that the al- Azhar is allowed to publish an article in response to an article that insults it.

“It is very difficult for us to get only one second to speak in the media. There is a campaign against al-Azhar and this campaign would only serve the philosophy of the Islamic State and Daesh” he warned.

Al- Tayeb had previously criticised the rule of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, indirectly, when he warned of the severe repercussions of injustice.

Over the past few years, the number of civilians appearing before military courts have significantly increased, as well as the number of death sentences handed down by military courts.

Under the rule of President, Abdul Fattah al- Sisi, the Egyptian authorities have executed at least 179 people from 2014 to May 2019.