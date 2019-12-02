Israel delegation in UAE to check preparations for Expo 2020

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said yesterday that an official Israeli delegation is visiting Dubai to attend a preparatory meeting for participation in Expo 2020, Quds Press reported.

The ministry said in a statement posted on its Facebook page that the meeting which took place over the weekend aimed to inform Israel of the ongoing preparations for the fair.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a cabinet meeting held last month that Israel would participate in Dubai EXPO 2020, this, he added, is “another expression of Israel’s rising status in the world and the region.”

The Foreign Ministry said: “Expos are meeting places where people all over the world come together and take advantage of each other’s talents to face joint challenges and advance society.”

The first Expo was held in London in 1851. The last was held in Milano in 2015, the Japanese city of Osaka in due to host the event in 2025.

