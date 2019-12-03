Erdogan: Quartet meeting was ‘good’

A quartet meeting on Syria with the leaders of France, Germany, and the UK was “good,” Turkey’s president told reporters Tuesday afternoon just after the meeting, reports Reuters.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan met French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, both in London for a two-day NATO summit, alongside host British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, at 10 Downing Street, the prime ministerial residence.

READ: ‘Check your brain death,’ Erdogan on Macron’s NATO remarks

The leaders discussed Turkey’s operation targeting the terrorist YPG/PKK in northern Syria.

Turkey on October 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40, people, including women, children, and infants.

READ: Macron says time for Turkey to clarify ambiguous stance on Daesh

Following the quartet meeting, Erdogan attended a reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace. The reception was closed to the press.

Later, Erdogan is set to attend a reception at 10 Downing Street hosted by Prime Minister Johnson.