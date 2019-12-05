US Congress to vote on two-state solution

Backed by the Democrats, the US House of Representatives is planning to vote on a resolution reaffirming the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict tomorrow.

The resolution was introduced by Representatives Alan Lowenthal (D-Calif.), Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) and Karen Bass (D-Calif.).

Originally, this was introduced in April and referred to the House Foreign Affairs Committee advocates for a negotiated, long-term solution that ensures Israel’s security as a democratic, Jewish nation while also establishing a Palestinian state.

It also emphasises the US-Israel relationship on issues from national security to shared values such as “democracy, human rights and the rule of law”.

“Whereas the United States has long sought a just and stable future for Palestinians, and an end to the occupation, including opposing settlement activity and moves toward unilateral annexation in Palestinian territory,” the resolution reads.

The resolution currently has 192 co-sponsors, all Democrats.

The Zionist Organisation of America criticised the planned vote, saying it “interfere[s] with Israeli policy” and undermines Israeli attempts to form a government.

“After two inconclusive Israeli elections and the prospects growing for a third, it is completely inappropriate for the US House of Representatives to try to interfere with Israeli policy as Israel tries to form a new government,” the Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) reported.

Meanwhile, the JNS reported that the Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA) supported the resolution.

“JDCA strongly supports the passage of H Res 326, which is co-sponsored by nearly 200 Democrats and reaffirms decades-long, bipartisan US support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” Halie Soifer, the group’s executive director, told JNS.

Soifer continued: “This resolution is especially important in light of the possibility of unilateral Israeli annexation of the West Bank, which would significantly impede prospects for two-state solution and may call into question Israel’s future as a secure, Jewish and democratic state.”

“We call on Republicans and Democrats who support a strong US-Israel relationship to vote for this resolution when it comes to the House floor for a vote on Friday.”