US, Morocco discuss mutual economic, security partnership

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Rabat on yesterday for an official visit to Morocco to discuss economic and security partnership between the two countries.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita along with Chargé d’Affaires of the Washington Embassy in Morocco David Greene received Pompeo upon his arrival at Rabat-Salé Airport.

“Pompeo’s visit is part of the consolidation of the strong long-standing and renewed ties as well as friendly and partnership relations between Morocco and the United States,” Moroccan news agency MAP said.

“It is of paramount importance and confirms the strong momentum that distinguishes Moroccan-US relations, as well as the common will to strengthen the multifaceted strategic partnership between Washington and Rabat,” MAP added.

The US State Department announced that Pompeo would review in his one-day visit strong economic and security partnership between Washington and Rabat.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described Morocco as “one of the strongest partners” of the United States in the region, according to the same source.

Pompeo looked forward to “reviewing the strong economic and security partnership between the two countries and discussing future areas of cooperation.”