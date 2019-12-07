Iraq: No deaths among protesters on Friday

The Iraqi Ministry of Interior denied reports regarding deaths among protesters on Friday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Spokesman of the Ministry of Interior, Khalid Al-Mahna, announced in a statement: “A number of agencies reported fake news stating that the Ministry of Interior had documented deaths and violations during the protests.”

He added: “At this time we deny these reports, we warn of violations and abuses, as well as attributing untrue statements and remarks to the Ministry of Interior.”

Iraq has been witnessing anti-government protests since October. The government forces have dealt harshly with the protesters, resulting, according to the Human Rights Office of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), in 460 deaths and over 17,000 wounded.

Most of the deaths were caused by the armed forces or Shia militias affiliated with Iran.

Despite the resignation of Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi, the protests continued calling for the corrupt political elite, ruling the country since the American invasion in 2003, to be ousted.

