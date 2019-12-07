Israeli minister calls for Western-Arab alliance against Iran

Israeli foreign minister, Israel Katz, called on Thursday for a Western-Arab alliance headed by the US against Iran, in order to curb its missile development and “aggression”.

This call came following a letter sent by France, Germany and the UK to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, warning that “Iran’s developments of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles” violates a UN Security Council resolution endorsing the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Katz posted on Twitter: “The next step must be an effective military threat of a Western-Arab coalition led by the US to deter Iranian aggression. These are critical moments.”

According to the Times of Israel, Katz also tweeted: “This is the decisive moment.”

This came in the context of a meeting between Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Lisbon, where they discussed the Moroccan-Israeli relations.

READ: Has Israel’s Shin Bet security agency decided to bring Netanyahu down?