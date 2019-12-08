Iraq KRG PM wants balanced ties with neighbour

Prime Minister of Iraq Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) said Saturday his government wants to establish a balanced relationship based on peace with neighbouring countries, reports Anadolu Agency.

Barzani was on a television program in Erbil to explain what his government has done in the first 100 days since forming a government, including working to normalize relations with Iraq’s central government.

He said his government is negotiating with Baghdad on four main issues.

READ: New Kurdish PM says priority is stronger Baghdad ties, rather than independence

“We work on a fair sharing of the Iraqi budget with the KRG, protection of KRG’s rights on oil and natural gas on the basis of the Iraqi Constitution, the solution of the disputed regions within the framework of the Constitution and acceptance of Peshmerga forces as part of the Iraqi defense system,” he said.

“We aim to establish a balanced relationship based on peace with neighboring countries and to be a source of trust for the international community,” he added.