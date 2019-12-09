Netanyahu: Time to apply Israel sovereignty over Jordan Valley, annex West Bank

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said yesterday that this is the time to apply Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and legalise Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, local media reported.

The Jordan Valley makes up approximately 28 per cent of the occupied West Bank. It is home to nearly 65,000 Palestinians.

“It is time to apply Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and legalise all the Judea and Samaria [West Bank] settlements, those that are in settlement blocs and those outside of them,” he said during a conference organised by the right-wing newspaper Makor Rishon.

Referring to the illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, he said: “They will be part of the State of Israel.”

He added: “I want American recognition of our sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, it’s important,” noting he recently discussed the issue with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

READ: Israel approves $11.5m in extra funding for West Bank settlements