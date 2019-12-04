Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iran’s aggression growing ‘but it’s empire is tottering’ -Netanyahu

December 4, 2019 at 7:58 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Europe & Russia, Iran, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, Portugal, US
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a press briefing at the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem on March 20, 2019 [Matty Stern/US Embassy Jerusalem]
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a press briefing at the Israeli Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on 20 March 2019 [Matty Stern/US Embassy Jerusalem]
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met in Lisbon on Wednesday where they spoke about the threat of Iran, Reuters reports.

“Iran’s aggression is growing but its empire is tottering. And I say, let’s make it totter even further,” Netanyahu said.

A senior Pentagon official said on Wednesday that there were indications that Iran could potentially carry out aggressive actions in the future, amid simmering tensions between Iran and the United States.

Tensions in the Gulf have risen since attacks on oil tankers this summer, including off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, and a major assault on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia. Washington has blamed Iran, which has denied being behind the attacks on global energy infrastructure.

