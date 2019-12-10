Hamdok: Ongoing talks with Washington to remove Sudan from state sponsors of terrorism list

Today, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok affirmed that dialogue with the United States will continue to remove Sudan from the state sponsors of terrorism list.

Hamdok said, in a press conference at the Khartoum International Airport, that Sudan was able to reduce the US conditions through dialogue from seven to only two conditions; the first is cooperation in the field of combating terrorism (and cooperation about it is ongoing), and the second is to agree on compensating the families of the victims. He added: “We have a homogeneous team working currently with the US side on these issues to reach an agreement.”

Hamdok also affirmed that the issue of removing Sudan from the state sponsors of terrorism list, made by the US, is a process, which will be executed on several stages, then passed to the US Congress “and therefore we held meetings with Congressmen.” He explained that the visit was an opportunity to discuss the issue with members of Congress.

The Sudanese Prime Minister reiterated Khartoum’s keenness to normalise its relations with the US, as the level of diplomatic representation between the two countries was upgraded, to establish developed relationships between both sides.

It is worth mentioning that the Sudanese Prime Minister returned today from a visit to the United States at the invitation of trump’s administration, which lasted six days. The tour had positive results; namely, the announcement of an agreement to restore relations at the ambassadorial level for the first time in 23 years. Thus, the decision was welcomed by the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, considering it a successful step towards resolving the remaining files between both countries.