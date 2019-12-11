Libyan, Tunisian leaders discuss bilateral relations

Tunisian President Kais Saied hosted Fayez al-Sarraj, chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya, on Tuesday to discuss economic, political and humanitarian issues of the two countries, reports Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, the two leaders said the meeting focused on economic relations and the free movement of people and goods via land and sea as well as the closure of the Ras Jedir crossing point in southeastern Tunisia.

Saied emphasized during the meeting that there should be a political solution to the crisis in Libya and added his country would always stand by Libya to provide support for the progress of democracy.

The Ras Jedir crossing point between Tunisia and Libya, which was closed in 2016 due to terrorist attacks by Daesh, was reopened earlier this year.

