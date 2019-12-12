Campaign calls for boycott of Expo 2020 Dubai

Boycott Campaign – Palestine (BCP) called on Wednesday for a boycott of Expo 2020 Dubai, due to Israel’s planned participation, a statement announced.

In a statement, a copy of which was sent to MEMO, the BCP called for the United Arab Emirates to cancel its hosting of the Israeli delegation, and adhere to the Arab League boycott of Israel.

“Boycotting the Israeli occupation and fighting all forms of normalisation, is a collective responsibility, in order to get rid of domination of the Israeli occupation over our societies and our abilities,” the statement asserted.

The BCP noted that this event is being used by the Israeli occupation to market itself as an “oasis for peace and coexistence,” as well as to “cover its daily crimes” against the Palestinians.

Israeli participation, the BCP added, could not be justified under any terms relating to the exchange of expertise or the reinforcement of economic stability. “All of these issues reinforce the Israeli colonial regime,” the BCP statement stressed.

Earlier, Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, announced that Israel is officially taking part in Expo 2020 Dubai, stating that this expresses the “rising status” of Israel in the world and the region.

