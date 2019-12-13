France: International governments ready to support Lebanon once new government is formed

The international community is ready to financially support Lebanon once a new government is formed, French foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, said yesterday.

“The only condition to financially aid Lebanon is how effective the new government in taking into account the call of the street,” Le Drian told reports on the sidelines of the International Support Group (ISG) meeting which was held in the French capital of Paris.

He called on the Lebanese authorities to “form a government rapidly,” warning that a delay would “aggravate the situation.”

The ISG meeting was reported to have been dedicated to discussing measures to help Lebanon as the Arab country grapples with ongoing political turmoil and economic crisis.

The group the includes the United Nations (UN), the European Union (EU), the League of Arab States, the governments of China, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Britain and the United States (US).

Lebanon has also been in a political impasse since Saad al-Hariri quit as prime minister on Oct. 29, prompted by protests against the ruling elite, with no agreement on a new government.