Nazzal: ‘Hamas, distinguished intellectually and culturally, resisted with creativity’

Member of Hamas Political Bureau, Mohammed Nazzal, esteems that Hamas’s distinction lies particularly in the intellectual and cultural fields, and also with regards to its creativity in resisting the occupation.

According to Quds Press, Nazzal announced: “The Hamas movement celebrates its 32nd anniversary, and we take this occasion, dear to our hearts, to ask: ‘what kind of veritable contributions and added value has Hamas devoted since its launch?’”

In a televised speech on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the Hamas movement, Nazzal explained that: “The added value that the movement presents comes in two forms: the first is on the intellectual and cultural level, where Islam is presented as an intellectual and cultural reference for the Palestinian people; and the second form relates to the Palestinian resistance, as Hamas presents a creative model, which it implements to preserve the Palestinian contemporary revolution and resistance, which other factions have previously launched.”

Nazzal asserted: “There are forces attempting to exclude Islam, to advance other theories, which are alien to this nation and its cultural heritage. While Hamas presents Islam as a jihadist and combatant model, in the face of the contemporary Zionist movement.”

He continued: “Hamas has excelled and resisted with creativity, resulting in the Gaza Strip becoming the backbone of Palestinian resistance, in the face of the Zionist occupation.”

“On this anniversary, we want Hamas, along with the other Palestinian factions, to be at the forefront of the resistance endeavour against the occupation, as the leading flame for this great nation, standing by us in this extended confrontation.”

He concluded by paying respect to: “Our righteous martyrs who have risen to heaven, as they fought our criminal enemy; a greeting to the prisoners standing still in the occupation prisons; a greeting to the Palestinian people in the land of the steadfast, the exiles and displacement areas and refugee camps.”