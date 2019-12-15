Erdogan to discuss issues of Islamic world in Malaysia

The Turkish president is set to attend a summit in Malaysia where participants will discuss the problems plaguing the Islamic world, officials said Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit on December 18 and 19 upon the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

The summit to be held on December 18-21 will discuss issues such as independence, development, administration, identity and culture, justice and freedom.

Representatives of Qatar, Iran, Pakistan and Indonesia will also be present at the event.

