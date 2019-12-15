Libyan Embassy in Egypt closes indefinitely

The Libyan Embassy in Egypt on Sunday closed indefinitely, citing “security reasons”, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the embassy said it has suspended its activities until “further notice”.

The embassy, however, did not give any reason for the closure, but Egypt’s official MENA news agency cited “security reasons” for the move.

Libya has remained beset by turmoil since 2011, when long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and killed in a bloody NATO-backed uprising after four decades in power.

The oil-rich country has since seen the emergence of two rival seats of power: one in eastern Libya, and the Tripoli-based government of National Accord, which enjoys UN recognition.

Libya: Haftar orders troops to advance on Tripoli in ‘final battle’